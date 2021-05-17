5 Surprises for RAW: Huge return after a year, Popular duo to get unexpected title shot?

Despite RAW having a poor build to WrestleMania Backlash, the matches from the Red brand seemed to deliver a lot more than the SmackDown matches (which had a far superior build).

It was interesting to see that the poor storylines resulted in good matches, and the lack of build on RAW might be forgotten about with all that praise. This isn't necessarily a good thing, since it might give WWE less incentive to have quality episodes of RAW.

Here are a few surprises that could happen on RAW:

#5. What lies ahead in the RAW Women's Championship picture?

Rhea Ripley stood tall

Rhea Ripley's defense of the RAW Women's Championship opened the WrestleMania Backlash PPV. It was the perfect match since it set the tone for the entire PPV.

Despite taking on two multi-time Champions in Asuka and Charlotte Flair, it was Rhea Ripley who retained the RAW Women's Championship after pinning the former.

After the match, Rhea Ripley held the RAW Women's Championship over a fallen Asuka before showing it towards Charlotte Flair, who stood distraught at ringside. With Asuka losing her rematch and out of the Women's Title picture, it seems like Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley is the direction.

It's a good direction, especially since they faced off at WrestleMania 36. It would be the perfect way to establish Rhea Ripley and giving her that win back from last year.

But what if there's a bigger twist waiting in store? Becky Lynch is the "true" RAW Women's Champion in the eyes of many fans, and when she comes back, there will be an automatic title shot for her - no questions asked.

The RAW after a PPV is a great place for a return, and since Becky Lynch didn't return post-WrestleMania, it could be almost exactly a year later on Red brand where she makes her big comeback.

