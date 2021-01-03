5 Surprises we could see in the 1st WWE RAW of 2021- Unexpected alliance, New romance begins resulting in title change

This edition of WWE RAW is guaranteed to be special. Why? Because it will be Legends Night where many Superstars from the past will return to make their presence felt once again.

In addition to this, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship on WWE RAW as the Scotsman takes on Keith Lee.

Plus, there was an incredible cliffhanger starring Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton, with which WWE RAW went off the air last week, making people wonder what was next for both of these twisted characters.

Considering what a loaded episode this week's show will be, WWE RAW is guaranteed to have one or more surprises.

Here are 5 surprises we could potentially see on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

#5 Every legend on WWE RAW teams up against Randy Orton this week

He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH pic.twitter.com/q6LLfWUGgL — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 23, 2020

Long before he was a Fiend burner, WWE RAW megastar Randy Orton was a 'Legend Killer', inflicting punishment and pain upon those who've paved the way for WWE Superstars like him.

Bringing All The Flair To 2021! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/0CT1QtL47r — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 2, 2021

Could Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Booker T, Mark Henry, The Big Show, and others team up on this week's edition of WWE RAW and take the fight to Randy Orton for everything he's done over the last few months? The Boogeyman could also join the fray because the punishment that has been inflicted has been borderline supernatural. Maybe Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt have some sort of connection with this demonic being.

Just the sight of all of the legends uniting to maybe crack chairs across Randy Orton's back on WWE RAW would be awesome and could equal great viewership. Vince McMahon has done a commendable job in building Randy Orton as the ultimate villain on WWE RAW, and such a moment could be cathartic for those watching at home.