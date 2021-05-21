5 Surprises for SmackDown: Big Hell in a Cell match to be changed, Former MITB winner to be added in title feud?

This will be the first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania Backlash, and it should be an interesting one. Despite the Blue brand having a far superior build to pay-per-view, the matches from RAW delivered more.

That doesn't mean that RAW will have more interest than SmackDown. Since the move to FOX, the Blue brand has been the better show. A large part of that is the solid storylines, the more stacked main event scene, and surprises.

While Hell in a Cell isn't the biggest event of the WWE calendar year, it arguably holds more importance than Survivor Series - which has long been labeled as a part of the "Big 4" pay-per-views.

We expect a strong build to start on the first SmackDown on the road to Hell in a Cell 2021. Here are some surprises that we can see:

#5. A change in the main event feud on SmackDown

Will Jimmy Uso remain nobody's b**ch?

Based on how things have gone at WrestleMania Backlash, there seems to be an indication of two things on SmackDown. Firstly, a potential Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso Hell in a Cell match, and secondly, a renewal of the rivalry between Cesaro and Seth Rollins.

The Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns confrontation at WrestleMania Backlash seemed to indicate that there is something else planned on SmackDown as well. It wasn't the first time the two had a face-to-face interaction recently, and it may not be the last.

But what if there's a twist and WWE decides to continue the Reigns-Cesaro feud on SmackDown? It would be a bit complicated, and it might require Jimmy temporarily aligning with Reigns.

It wouldn't be as straightforward as the Jimmy Uso rivalry, where he had to have the respect beaten into him. While Jimmy aligning with Roman Reigns seems to be the inevitable goal, it's a good way to fill up the time until SummerSlam.

