5 Surprises for SmackDown: Big twist in Roman Reigns-Usos storyline, Possible Title change in WrestleMania rematch?

Welcome to this week's edition of potential surprises for SmackDown. This is the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash, and the blue brand has undoubtedly had a better build to the pay-per-view than RAW.

The main focus will be the Universal Championship storyline, but there's a lot more at stake as well. Here are some of the big twists that can happen on SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash:

#5. The Usos and Roman Reigns storyline takes a big twist on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso

Last week on the Throwback episode of SmackDown, we saw the formal return of Jimmy Uso after over a year away with an injury. While he made a couple of appearances in between, those were one-offs that were only meant to add to the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso storyline.

Things are different now, however. Jimmy Uso told Roman Reigns that he wasn't going to just fall in line the way his brother did. Refusing to acknowledge him, it led to a tense main event segment where Roman Reigns called out Jimmy Uso to get him onboard.

We didn't get a clear-cut answer, and Cesaro stole the headlines last week by getting a measure of revenge against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how that dynamic plays into the storyline with Roman Reigns and The Usos.

At this point, the tension should ideally play into the Universal Championship feud, as the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view is just a couple of days later. A big surprise on SmackDown would be if The Usos end their alliance with Roman Reigns.

If WWE wants to continue Roman Reigns' dominance on SmackDown, then having both his cousins by his side would help that. If The Usos turn on Roman Reigns, then the entire dynamic of the Universal Championship match on Sunday will change.

1 / 3 NEXT