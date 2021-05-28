5 Surprises for SmackDown: Legendary duo to lose return match after 14 months, RAW Superstar to make an unexpected appearance?

The build to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view has begun on SmackDown, and to nobody's surprise, it got off on the right foot. The direction on the Blue brand seems to be exciting, and there is a high-stakes match-up this week.

With a shocking ending to SmackDown last week, what could be in store tonight? Here are a few possible surprises that could take place:

#5. The Usos return after a year to SmackDown, but how will it end?

The Usos vs The Street Profits

The Usos and The Street Profits haven't crossed paths in a tag team feud. The Usos have been SmackDown Superstars for almost the entirety of the last five years, but you can take one off it when considering the lengthy time away that Jimmy Uso had.

It was at WrestleMania 36 when Jimmy suffered a serious injury, keeping him out for over a year. In that time, Jey Uso stepped up and emerged as a Universal Championship challenger, headlining the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

It ended in brutality for Jey, and he eventually aligned with Roman Reigns, becoming his right-hand man and insurance policy in nearly every Universal Title defense.

Jimmy Uso returned, but he didn't fall into line as Reigns had hoped. Instead, he got a shirt saying "Nobody's b**ch" while trying to pursue his brother to reunite with him and start over as a tag team.

It hasn't been as straightforward as he would have hoped. While Jimmy secured a match against The Street Profits alongside Jey, the latter wasn't happy. Roman Reigns whispered something in his ear, and that seems to be what will impact the match on SmackDown.

The Usos are reuniting after 14 months, and in all likeliness, it will end in defeat. It might be a bit surprising, but Jey Uso could end up ditching his brother as a direct order from the Universal Champion.

