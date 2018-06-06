5 Surprises that can happen at SmackDown Live tonight (June 5, 2018)

What could WWE have planned for SmackDown Live?

Andrade Cien Almas might find himself in a title feud soon

Corpus Christi, Texas is set to host WWE's SmackDown Live show tonight. After last week's episode of the show, all the spots for the Money In The Bank ladder match have been occupied, with one position in the men's ladder match remaining a doubt.

Rusev, The Miz, and Samoa Joe have so far been confirmed, with any one member of the New Day taking up the last slot. AJ Styles is also set to sign a contract with Shinsuke Nakamura, with Paige presiding,

While Carmella is set to have a segment with Asuka on tonight's episode, elsewhere in the Women's division, two members of the four horsewomen are set to face each other in a match.

Jeff Hardy was not present for last week's episode of SmackDown Live, and he will look to get back in action, while Big Cass and Daniel Bryan are left facing each other after both failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

With quite a show lined up for tonight's SmackDown Live, there are sure to be some surprises on the show. Here are five surprises which could take place on SmackDown Live.

#5. Jeff Hardy's United States Title opponent revealed

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton faced each other for the United States Championship

Jeff Hardy won the United States Championship in a match against Jinder Mahal on Raw, after which he made the jump to SmackDown Live. He failed to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match after Daniel Bryan defeated him.

The United States Championship is the only one other than the Universal Title not without a match at Money in the Bank.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, this situation may be rectified, with contenders vying for a title match against him.

It could be Randy Orton or Shelton Benjamin, with both stars having exhibited interest in the title.

If WWE were preparing for a shock, however, they could give a certain NXT call-up the push for the Championship early. Andrade "Cien" Almas is one of the best competitors, and although it appears that he is set to feud with Sin Cara, the situation could change any minute.

Almas and Hardy would make excellent opponents for each other, and if Almas were to win the Championship in the future, it would be a foreign heel holding the United States Title, a formula WWE seems to love.

