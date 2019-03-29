×
WrestleMania 35: 5 Unexpected Things That Could Happen At The PPV

Jake Sasko
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
240   //    29 Mar 2019, 03:27 IST

What Will Surprise Us This Year?
What Will Surprise Us This Year?

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year and with that, it carries a certain amount of expectations. Many surprises have happened at The Show of Shows over the years, such as the Hardy Boyz returning at WM33, Austin turning heel at 'Mania X-Seven and Nicholas winning the Raw Tag Titles with Braun Strowman just last year at WM34.

This year's card leaves a lot of room for surprises even though it will be around seven or eight hours, including the pre-show. Elias' concert leaves room for an interruption and who's to say we won't see our fair share of surprise results?

The Mania card is looking pretty good right now but if any of these 5 things happen, it could make the show even better, or in some cases, significantly worse. And no, CM Punk isn't coming back. Still, there's a 0.0001% chance though. So maybe.

#5 Bray Wyatt returns

He's Here
He's Here

Bray Wyatt has not been seen in WWE since he and Matt Hardy dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The B-Team. A return for Wyatt seemed likely but with only one set of TV's left until 'Mania, a return seems less and less likely. Even though it was just announced that he and ring announcer Jojo are expecting a baby, he doesn't actually have to give birth, as shocking as this may be to you.

That's a joke by the way. It is possible that Bray could return on the post-mania Raw or Smackdown or the next week at the Superstar Shakeup, but why not return at WrestleMania instead? Whether it's interrupting Elias or saving someone from a beatdown, why not have Bray return in a big spot on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Maybe, he will be a babyface or maybe, just maybe, he will run a successful cult this time. Probably not though let's be honest.

