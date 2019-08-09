5 Surprises that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2019- Unexpected return, Last-minute match added?

Could these two men square off at WWE SummerSlam 2019?

The second-biggest show of the year is almost upon us, and the card is a stacked one from start to finish. But rumors abound that something big is in the works at SummerSlam.

It could be a return, it could be an upset, or it could be a surprise of an entirely different kind. My job through this article is not to spoil or inform, but I'm just going to speculate as a fan because, in my opinion, the unpredictability of professional wrestling is what that draws us to it.

Feel free to speculate in the comments section and let me know your very own list of surprises. Don't be afraid to think out of the box, because I'm sure that you're feeling the excitement as well.

So, without wasting any more time on this prelude, here are five surprises you can potentially see at the biggest party of the summer.

#5 Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns is added to the card

This man with a beard for me is Daniel bryan or rowan or can be luke harper pic.twitter.com/EFOeGPmHVK — YTP (@ClubMoi) August 1, 2019

It will be a crying shame if Roman Reigns does not have a match at WWE SummerSlam 2019 this year. From the way that things are lining up, Roman Reigns vs. Rowan seems like the most likely possibility at this moment. But truth be told, do you guys think that it sounds like a match worthy of SummerSlam?

Honestly, I and almost everyone else in the WWE Universe would much rather see Roman square off with someone like Daniel Bryan instead, because both men are top guys in the truest sense of the word. And this is not a feud that needs to end at SummerSlam but can continue for a few months.

Reigns hasn't really had a good feud in quite some time. This would be a great way to make him supremely interesting once again!

