5 Surprises that could happen at WWE TLC- The Fiend interrupts Bray Wyatt's match, Major heel turn

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 09:49 IST SHARE

The Fiend and Bray Wyatt could both appear at TLC

It seemed as if WWE TLC 2019 would be just a regular pay-per-view and then suddenly, Seth Rollins turned heel and it seemed like the event became must-see. And because of the lack of big names like Brock Lesnar in the mix, I can definitely foresee WWE putting in a whole truckload of surprises to ensure that TLC becomes an event that's worth watching.

So what are the surprises that could potentially take this big event by storm, ladies and gentlemen of the WWE Universe? I shall attempt to answer the question with this article and I invite you to do the same.

The comments section is your space and you can voice your own list of surprises. Additionally, you may even choose to comment on the surprises that I have listed if that's your desire.

My point is that we're both wrestling fans, so let's get a conversation going then!

#5 Both Bray Wyatt and The Fiend show up

I'm sure that you guys have noticed already but the match with The Miz does not feature The Fiend, but Bray Wyatt which is interesting. I mean that I doubt that Firefly Fun House Bray Wyatt will be portrayed as bulletproof, like The Fiend has been, leading up to this point. And this also allows for a very interesting scenario to potentially play out!

What if the plan if for Daniel Bryan to show up, as The Fiend, to help Bray Wyatt win the match? We know that Wyatt dragged him to a dark place and since then, the man has been missing. I can totally imagine Wyatt and Bryan working as an alliance.

Bray Wyatt had promised us a new face in the Firefly Fun House, not very long ago, right? It could be Daniel Bryan. And this could be the big storyline that leads to the return of the 'Yes Movement' again!

