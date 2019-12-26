5 Surprises that could happen in 2020 - CM Punk's big WrestleMania match, Former WWE star joins AEW

2020 could be a really packed year for wrestling fans

The wrestling landscape is very different from what it used to be. As we head into 2020, there are more places for the professional wrestler to work and while WWE still rules the roost, almost every one of them is putting on some great shows.

So with that in mind, what are some of the surprises that we can potentially see happen next year? I'm going to list a few things in this article that can certainly take the world by storm.

Sports entertainment isn't necessarily the biggest thing in the world in 2019 but it's still a very healthy industry for sure. And every company has the potential to dominate the year and make a statement.

With that in mind here's what the wrestling fan can look forward to, next year!

#5 CM Punk returns at WrestleMania to face Seth Rollins

Speculation has been rampant about whether or not we'll ever see CM Punk wrestle in a WWE ring again. While Punk himself hasn't seemed all that enthusiastic, he has never ruled out the idea of coming back and with his FOX gig, it seems more likely than ever that a comeback is imminent. CM Punk is just as popular now as he was when he quit, and the money may be far too good for him to let such an opportunity go by.

The most likely opponent for CM Punk at this time may be Seth Rollins based on how the social media build has been thus far. Seth Rollins is arguably the biggest star in WWE at the moment and is also the company's top heel right now. If CM Punk were to return, he could definitely come back as a babyface and the match would certainly be off the charts.

