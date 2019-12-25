WWE RAW: 4 Interesting things that Liv Morgan has subtly hinted at during her transformation

Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019

Could Bray Wyatt's doll be a reference to Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan was once an integral part of the Riott Squad but then, she was separated from Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. She was always going to be the breakout star owing to her look and fans worldwide believed that she would be repackaged and pushed in a massive way on RAW.

But as the weeks passed, we began to realize that something massive was in the works for Liv Morgan to the point where she almost became the stuff of legend. The internet began speculating and she began to be hailed as the new Sister Abigail.

And then vignettes started airing over the last three weeks. And yet, in the vignettes that have aired over the last 2 weeks, in her Twitter account and even in regular WWE programming with The Fiend and The Miz, several hints have been strewn about Liv Morgan's character.

Here are 4 interesting things to note from the transformation, but let me begin things with a special mention.

Special mention: A puppet of Liv Morgan?

Let me begin by saying that this is merely a speculative article and I don't claim to know any more than you, dear reader. I'm just going to be noting down my observations and speculating in this article, based on what I've seen. And what I've seen is the similarity between Bray Wyatt's latest puppet and Liv Morgan.

While the vignettes point towards a more glitzy and glamorous persona, Liv Morgan could be planning a big swerve and aligning herself with Bray Wyatt, in the days to come. I know that it would make a lot of people on the internet very happy, who've wanted this alliance all along. But then again, this is only a special mention, because it could be a red herring, judging from the fact that Bray Wyatt is on SmackDown and Liv Morgan is on RAW.

