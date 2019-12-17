Could WWE be planning the ultimate swerve for Liv Morgan's return? (Opinion)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 17 Dec 2019, 22:34 IST SHARE

All is perhaps not as it seems

You know you're doing something right when you disappear from WWE television, yet everyone still talks about you. Well, up until last week's RAW, that was the case for one Liv Morgan.

On the July 16th episode of SmackDown Live, Morgan hinted at a character change following a los to Charlotte Flair, before the former Riott Squad member blacked out her Twitter, teased that she had chopped a lot of her hair off, and has been posting some incredibly cryptic tweets, continually teasing a "darker" image. Logic seemed to dictate that, with Bray Wyatt teasing new characters over the past few months, Morgan might join The Fiend - but that all changed last week when Morgan's return would finally become somewhat measurable when WWE aired a vignette on the returning Superstar.

But is everything as it seems? The soft, airy, elegant vignettes are incredibly reminiscent of another repackaging - the critically panned debut of Emmalina.

Might WWE be poking fun at their own previous mistakes, using fan naivety to try and lull the WWE Universe into believing lightning is about to strikes twice, only to hit us with the ultimate swerve when Morgan does finally appear?

Following the success of the twist that saw The Fiend emerge from the initially friendly, yet sinister, Firefly Fun House persona of Bray Wyatt, might WWE be planning on going one step further and utilising a self-deprecating sequence of vignettes to urge the belief that Liv Morgan will be the next Emmalina, only to get either a darker character, the exact same Liv Morgan as before, or even something completely different?

WWE have even hinted at Morgan's destruction, captioning the recent vignette, "Liv Morgan is out to destroy herself."

One thing is for sure, Liv Morgan's return will be very highly anticipated - and if the former Riott Squad member is given the time to shine, I have absolutely no doubt that she will.