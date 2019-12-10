WWE announces that a "new" Liv Morgan is on her way to RAW

Liv Morgan is on her way back!

WWE tonight confirmed that Liv Morgan will return to television very soon, joining the RAW brand, even stating that the former Riott Squad star will undergo a "makeover" ahead of her return to the ring.

Where is Liv Morgan?

Back on the July 16th episode of SmackDown Live, Morgan hinted at a character change after her defeat to Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, the former Riott Squad member has blacked out her Twitter, chopped a lot of her hair off, and has been posting some incredibly cryptic tweets, continually teasing a "darker" image.

It had been thought that Morgan might join Bray Wyatt, but with the latter now on SmackDown, that now seems to be incredibly unlikely.

When will Liv Morgan return to WWE?

Thus far, no date has been set for Liv Morgan's return, with WWE merely saying the former Riott Squad member's return will be "soon" - but you can bet that means a matter of weeks at least.

One thing's for sure, it's great to know Liv Morgan will be back on our screens very soon, as the WWE Universe has been clamouring for her return - and everyone will be on edge to see just how Morgan explodes back onto our screens!

Watch me — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 10, 2019