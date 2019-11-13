Liv Morgan continues to tease "darker" character [PHOTO]

Could the former Riott Squad member be repackaged?

It’s been a while since we last saw Liv Morgan on WWE television, with the former Riott Squad star teasing a “drastic change” to her character following an impressive but unsuccessful outing during her last match on SmackDown against Charlotte Flair back in July.

There have since been calls for Liv to join the dark side and, more specifically, join forces with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and Morgan has responded with aplomb, teasing a major change to her character on several occasions.

Following her cryptic tweet last week that seemingly spelt out the word "prisoner", which was the latest in a string of social media posts hinting at a change - Morgan also teased a major hairstyle change - she has now shared a photo to further hint at a new, more sinister, appearance.

The former Riott Squad member took to Twitter to share an image of herself donning black lipstick, a choker necklace, and black nail polish, hinting at a more gothic character.

