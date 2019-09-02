Opinion: Soon-to-be-repackaged Superstar gearing up for an alliance with The Fiend

Could Wyatt have a new friend?

Now, Bray Wyatt may just be the hottest name in wrestling right now - and it's pretty obvious that The Fiend can be a huge name in his own right - but could WWE be about to pull the trigger and put one soon-to-be-repackaged Superstar alongside him?

Who could be Wyatt's new partner in crime?

Liv Morgan.

Yep, you read that correctly. Liv Morgan.

Could Liv Morgan be paired up with The Fiend?

Back on the July 16th episode of SmackDown Live, Morgan hinted at a character change after her defeat to Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, the former Riott Squad member has blacked out her Twitter, chopped a lot of her hair off, and has been posting some incredibly cryptic tweets.

The first video seemed just to be a poignant message as Morgan got drenched in the rain, almost like Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption. Morgan before tweeting, "Rain is cleansing" - but the past few have teased a darker side and been almost Bray Wyatt-esque, particularly the filter on the video that teased her aesthetic transformation!

I know, this could be a big stretch, but a tweet late last night furthered speculation, as Morgan tweeted out, "Let me Liv."

Sound familiar?

The Fiend's catchphrase is "Let me in" - could Morgan be teasing an alliance with Bray Wyatt through her character change, cryptic messages and interesting word choice?

Of course, Wyatt's new character doesn't need anyone at all alongside him to be successful, I recently spoke about how The Ascension were ready-made to be Wyatt's henchmen - but a partnership with Liv Morgan may just be an even more interesting, and possibly more likely, choice!

A pairing with Morgan would thrust her into the limelight, but with Sister Abigail seemingly taking a step out of Wyatt's consciousness, who would she be?

Well, one choice may be a human incarnation of Abby the Witch, but of course, a completely new character could be introduced!

Would you like to see Liv Morgan join forces with The Fiend? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile...

I spoke with Korey Gunz on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dropkick DiSKUssions podcast to discuss how Bray Wyatt introduced us to the Fiend way back in 2015 and his use of the Mandible Claw. You can listen to the entire podcast below.

