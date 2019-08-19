Unpopular Opinion: Forgotten tag team are ready-made for new Bray Wyatt faction

Gary Cassidy

Could The Fiend make some friends?

Bray Wyatt may just be the hottest name in wrestling right now, despite having not even appeared on television at all last week - and let me preface this by saying that The Fiend 100% does not need a faction, or any friends to help him in WWE.

However, we know that WWE loves a faction, and of course the Wyatt Family was hugely successful, maybe more so than Wyatt himself. However, this new incarnation of Wyatt would look very disjointed with Harper and Rowan joining him.

There is one tag team, though, who I think could be brought back to life if paired with The Fiend...

Friends for The Fiend?

The Ascension could team up with Wyatt

I know, I know. I'm very unlikely to persuade anyone that The Ascension should be paired with Bray Wyatt, but if anyone can re-vitalise the career of the former NXT Tag Team Champions - it's The Fiend, and they already have the look!

While I love The Fiend being the assailant and single-handedly destroying everyone, having Konnor and Viktor do his dirty work would be a welcome development down the line for me. Of course, anyone who remembers The Ascension from NXT will remember just how dominant they were - but, like many others, it seems like Creative has forgotten all about them.

Why The Ascension?

Previous dominance aside, they already have the creepy facepaint, and Konnor's sewn-up mouth already looks similar to Bray's sewn eyes on the lantern that was only one of several incredible nods to the previous Bray Wyatt character, and Wyatt could undoubtedly make them unstoppable again.

I spoke with Korey Gunz on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dropkick DiSKUssions podcast to discuss how Bray Wyatt introduced us to the Fiend way back in 2015 before I mentioned that a pairing with The Ascension would be very intriguing. You can listen to the entire podcast below.

Would you like to see The Fiend get some friends? Let us know in the comments.