10 Superstars that WWE Creative has completely forgotten about

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
9.35K   //    04 Aug 2019, 20:28 IST

Some Superstars seem to have fallen off the grid
Some Superstars seem to have fallen off the grid

Well, we're now almost three-quarters of the way through 2019, and it may very well go down in history as one of the most explosive years for wrestling of all time.

In 2017 or even 2018, who could have ever imagined up AEW - a wrestling promotion starring the likes of Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) wrestling outwith WWE. Not only that, but Impact Wrestling is undergoing an immense resurgence and, well, WWE's weekly television programming may be better than it's been in over a decade!

Of course, though, WWE's biggest problem remains to be injuries and the pressures of twice-weekly television and almost daily house shows for the main roster. The one way to combat this? Well, sadly it's stockpiling talent - something WWE is notorious for - but it does come with its pitfalls.

When you have so much talent in one place, it's only logical that not everyone can be featured, and some have fallen victim to this more than others, seemingly going completely AWOL from WWE television.

Now, some of the Superstars who allegedly requested their release at the start of the year have either moved on or, surprisingly, been pushed and featured more on television - none more so than Gallows & Anderson and The Revival, who have gone on to win championships!

Some Superstars, though, are still missing from our screens - but could we see them back soon? Here are ten Superstars whom WWE could bring in from the cold...

#10 Mojo Rawley


Remember Mojo Rawley?
Remember Mojo Rawley?

Now, Mojo Rawley looked like receiving a monumental push in WWE a few years ago when Rob Gronkowski helped him achieve a WrestleMania moment in winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal over a certain Jinder Mahal - who then went on to win the WWE Championship.

Rawley, since, just hasn't been able to stay hype, though. In fact, he hasn't been able to stay on television - even after being rebranded from the over-enthusiastic jock, to... Well, I don't quite know what his latest gimmick was.

The last time we saw Rawley in any prominent TV role was way back in May, on RAW, when he debuted his new look and defeated Apollo Crews in a squash match. Now, though, Rawley seems to be cruising into obscurity.

1 / 10 NEXT
Tags:
The Ascension Luke Harper Mojo Rawley
