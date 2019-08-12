5 cool Easter eggs you may have missed from The Fiend's entrance at SummerSlam

The Fiend finally had his debut match at SummerSlam

Well, it finally happened. Months of anticipation culminated at SummerSlam last night as The Fiend made his official WWE debut. The victim, of course, was Finn Balor. The match was incredible, but the real story happened before it began as we got to see The Fiend make his way to the squared circle for the first time ever!

What we already know...

The Fiend is part of a Jekyll and Hyde character with Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House kids' TV presenter-esque persona, who chooses whether to "hurt" or "heal" his victims - usually the former. The mask is based off of a Kyle Scarborough design and was created by horror SFX legend Tom Savini - who also created the latest Slipknot masks.

Until now, The Fiend has simply appeared in the ring after some sinister laughter and incredible lighting variance, demolished his opponent, then disappeared again. Until last night...

But did you catch EVERYTHING that happened in the three minutes that took The Fiend from the ramp to the ring? Well, let's find out...

#5 A familiar lamp with a unique inspiration

Recognise this?

Of course, it doesn't take a genius to see what The Fiend's lamp represents. The lantern was non other than Bray Wyatt's previous character, complete with his trademark beard and one red dreadlock. However, the possible inspiration behind this idea is even more interesting.

Symbollically, the lantern recalls Wyatt's original days of walking to the ring with a lantern, but having The Eater of Worlds' decapitated head as the cover for the lantern signals the death of the previous character and a completely new, fresh start for The Fiend.

Eagle-eyed viewers, though, may have spotted the eyes stitched shut - and realised that the lantern may very well have been influenced by "Man In The Box" by Alice In Chains.

Feed my eyes, can you sew them shut?

The video is reminiscent of old Bray Wyatt anyway, but the sewn eyes on The Eater of Worlds' face are a dead giveaway - conjuring up images of the end scene of the above video where the hooded druid-type character takes his hood down to reveal his sewn-shut eyes.

The new lantern also brings a whole new meaning to "Remember, I will always light the way. All you have to do is let me in." right at the bottom.

Did this video influence Bray's lantern?

