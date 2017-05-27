5 surprises that could take place in the Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way

What surprises could be in store for the main event at Extreme Rules?

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2017, 23:57 IST

Extreme Rules will feature one of the most star-studded matches in recent memory

WWE Extreme Rules is shaping up to be a very solid pay-per-view. Just one look at the card tells you all you need to know about the event. It’s full of first-time matchups, action, and stipulations.

We’ve got the Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus and Cesaro in a steel cage match for the tag team titles. Then there’s Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for the women’s title in a kendo stick on a pole match. And of course, most notably, there’s the number one contender’s fatal 5-way match involving arguably the five biggest stars on Raw.

WWE is always more exciting when you truly don’t have a good guess as to who will win a match. This contest could go a number of different ways as every participant has a case to possibly win. All five men would make solid challengers for Brock Lesnar’s Universal title. Sure, you can pin some favourites like Finn Balor or Roman Reigns, but it’s fairly wide open.

But even though the winner could end up surprising us, there’s a good chance that isn’t the only surprise that will take place during the match.

Fatal 5-ways are, by default, no disqualification matches. That means interferences, weapons and the like are all fair game. So what are some surprises we could see during this star-studded Extreme Rules main event? We’ve come up with a few ideas.

#5 Roman Reigns gets violent

Roman Reigns takes a steel chair to the League of Nations at TLC 2015

There are a few guys in this match who are probably expected to use some weapons to gain an advantage. After all, the PPV is Extreme Rules, and the match is no-DQ. No one would be surprised to see Samoa Joe whip out a steel chair or Bray Wyatt use a kendo stick.

But it would be a bit more surprising to see one of the other participants use a weapon to gain leverage. Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns are supposed to be the good guys in this match. However, we have seen the vicious side of Reigns come out before, and we can’t rule out the possibility of it happening again on Sunday.

As much as WWE wishes the fans would accept Reigns as a white-meat babyface, they’ve more or less accepted it isn’t going to happen. And in the past, they’ve admitted that by allowing him to use some heel tactics and act as more of a tweener.

Reigns has used weapons more than once in the past, and even though his opponents usually deserve it, it isn’t something you see most “babyfaces” doing. So seeing Reigns bust out a weapon at Extreme Rules and take it out on Wyatt, Joe, or even his former best friend Rollins would qualify as a bit of a surprise, but it’s something we have to be on the lookout for.