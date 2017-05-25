5 stipulations we would rather see at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules is not extreme enough for many fans. Here are five stipulations that would make matches much more interesting.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2017, 20:30 IST

Extreme Rules needs to build stronger match-ups

Extreme Rules is right around the corner and once again, we’re all set to watch some matches that WWE would like us to believe are ECW levels of extreme. Of course, there’s every chance that some of the bouts could provide us with some entertaining moments, but the definition of ‘extreme’ wrestling has been heavily diluted over the last decade or so.

Sure, kendo stick on a pole matches are all well and good, but sometimes you need to stick to what you know in order to succeed. That may require a degree of repetition, but if you want to orchestrate a solid match that warrants the title of the pay-per-view then it has to be done. Plus, and we realise how childish this sounds, the violence is awesome.

Whilst there’s a certain amount of inconsistency when it comes to the quality of the match build ups this year, some of these stipulations will automatically make things feel more personal. Of course, making a short term rivalry seem deep and meaningful can be considered challenging, which is why we’d be relying on the facial expressions of the performers to really drive the point home.

With that being said, here are five stipulations we’d rather see at Extreme Rules.

#1 Extreme TLC

Throw in any and every object to make it more interesting

We know what you’re thinking – how can TLC be any more extreme than it already is? Simple: throw in some thumb tacks, trash cans, and just about anything you can find that helps to ramp up the intensity of the bout. Tables, Ladders & Chairs has consistently been one of WWE’s most entertaining gimmick matches for years now, and it needs to stay that way.

It’s got a spin-off PPV dedicated to it, but that belongs to SmackDown Live and we deserve to see The Hardy Boyz in one final TLC contest as a team.

Their feud with Sheamus & Cesaro certainly warrants it at this point given their recent heel turn, and in this match, you’d have four competitors who would do whatever it takes to put on an entertaining show.