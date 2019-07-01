5 Surprises that could happen in WWE in July: Triple H invades main roster with NXT call-ups?

Could Bischoff and Heyman shake the product to the core?

June was a month of both good and bad moments for WWE. While Super ShowDown was a disaster on many levels, WWE more than made up for it with an impressive showing at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Which brings me to what could potentially happen in the month of July for WWE. With two new Executive Directors in the driver's seat, the company will aim at shaking up the product from the core and putting its best foot forward in light of declining ratings and falling live viewership.

Thankfully, both Bischoff and Heyman are worth their weight in gold and then some, if you consider their track record and while they did come up short in certain aspects in the past, now they have Vince McMahon and the WWE machine to help them succeed. How different will the product be under their rule?

Let's have a look at 5 surprises that could potentially happen in the month of July.

#5 Paul Heyman drops Brock Lesnar as his client, hires Lashley as his bodyguard

A little mitt work with the almighty @fightbobby in Singapore to sweat out 18 hrs of travel. @Tyson_Fury whats up? pic.twitter.com/2I57BUOAX4 — Mr. Main Event (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 27, 2019

Sometimes, it's easy to forget just what a force of nature Bobby Lashley is. While he is in a feud with Braun Strowman at the moment, it's not really been the most interesting rivalry with arm wrestling matches and tug of war contests thus far. The sad bit is that while WWE has a chance to book a potential dream feud, they've always skirted around it since Lashley's return.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is the feud that I mean. Heyman could turn on Lesnar because his demands have become outrageous and appoint Lashley as his personal bodyguard. This would allow for the feud to be set up.

Fans have wanted to see the two men tussle since Lashley was in TNA. It may be time.

