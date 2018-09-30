5 Surprises That Could Happen in WWE Next Month

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 3.77K // 30 Sep 2018, 17:22 IST

Could Dean Ambrose make a deal with the devil's advocate?

September was not the most eventful month for WWE, really. Sure, 'Hell in a Cell' was a solid pay-per-view event, but RAW and SmackDown Live have felt unimportant since the show. RAW even garnered the lowest viewership in history not very long ago. For WWE to bounce back next month, they need some major surprises.

In this article I shall suggest 5 surprises that could potentially take WWE by storm next month. Chime in with your own suggestions in the comments below. None of this is for certain, so let's all have some fun.

Also let me know what you think of the surprises I've suggested. Do you think that they could pay dividends in the long run?

I would love to hear your thoughts and feelings...

#5 Rey Mysterio joins SmackDown Live

Could Mysterio be the man to dethrone AJ Styles?

I know that AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are in the midst of a very personal rivalry at the moment. And yet, as RAW's viewership hits record low numbers, SmackDown Live isn't doing much better either. The blue brand just seems to suffer from a lack of top tier legitimate stars at this point.

Enter Rey Mysterio. Not only do rumours abound that Rey Mysterio may have signed a deal with WWE, Mysterio himself has expressed his desire to come to WWE and take on some of the top talent in the company. If you saw him compete either in the Royal Rumble either this year or in his NJPW appearances, you know that the legend hasn't lost a step.

I personally think that Mysterio and Styles could have quite the rivalry, if both men are given a chance to mix it up in the ring someday. The same could be said of Mysterio and Bryan.

