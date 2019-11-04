5 Surprises that could happen in WWE this November- Dream confrontations, major return

Get ready for a power-packed month of exciting WWE action

Crown Jewel was a step in the right direction and despite all the controversy surrounding the events that followed, it remains a very solid night of sports entertainment. The SmackDown that happened in the wake of WWE's top stars not being able to make it to the United States in time featured NXT's top Superstars and was a hugely popular event.

I know that even the most bitter internet critics, who'd fallen out of love with WWE were full of praise for the NXT invasion episode. And this essentially means that the first step in the build to Survivor Series was a massively successful affair.

With that in mind, how can WWE surprise us this month in the build to Survivor Series and beyond? In this article, I will list out a few plausible scenarios for the same, and I invite you guys to do the same as well.

#5 The OC clashes with The Undisputed ERA

I know that a lot of you enjoyed the match between Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole that happened on SmackDown this week. That said, now that Cole has a victory over Bryan and the main roster is familiar with who the man is, I do believe that he can potentially move on to bigger things.

That said, now that Cole has a victory over Bryan and the main roster is familiar with who the man is, I do believe that he can potentially move on to bigger things. What is bigger than defeating Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live? Maybe surrounding the ring when The OC cuts a promo on RAW.

Faction warfare has always been something that the WWE Universe loves.

