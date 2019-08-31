5 Surprises that could happen in WWE this September: Top star goes to NXT, Big debut

What could be next for The Fiend come September 2019?

If you're the kind of person that likes to be woken up when September ends, I daresay that you may miss quite the show. September is the month leading up to SmackDown on FOX (which comes our way in October) and WWE will put all of their energy into reviving the product.

In this article, I will explore how WWE can potentially shake up the product with some riveting twists and surprises next month. Please let me know your thoughts about the things I've outlined and whether you want to see them play out or not.

With Heyman and Bischoff firmly in charge of things on RAW and SmackDown Live and with Vince McMahon taking a step back owing to the XFL, it is all too likely that we'll see major changes transpire on the show, leading into Clash of Champions. And indeed, leading out of Clash of Champions as well, leading up to Hell in a Cell and beyond.

So, let us look at 5 real surprises that could potentially take place in September 2019...

#5 The Fiend destroys Edge

Would ya just look at that! pic.twitter.com/QklUwzTdeB — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 14, 2019

There are various rumors that Edge is cleared to wrestle. One thing that we know for sure is that The Fiend has been targeting legends who've been showing up on RAW, attacking them with the Mandible Claw. While Jerry Lawler, Mick Foley and, even Kurt Angle may be retired, Edge could come back for a feud with this twisted being somewhere down the line.

Edge could come back for a special segment during an episode of RAW when the lights go out and he is left in a heap in the middle of the ring, looking dazed. The following week, Edge announces that he's coming out of retirement to face The Fiend, at Clash of Champions or a later date!

Fantasy booking is fun. Even if this doesn't happen, it is certainly a real possibility!

