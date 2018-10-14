×
5 Surprises That Could Happen On RAW This Week

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.99K   //    14 Oct 2018, 08:42 IST

Have we seen the end of The Shield?
Last week's episode of RAW left us with more questions than answers. This especially pertains to the Dean Ambrose situation, a man we saw walk out at the end of the show, making us wonder if this were indeed the end of The Shield as we know it. This week's episode of RAW could throw up more surprises. Let's discuss some of them in this article.

Let me know what you think of these surprises in the comments. One thing we can say for sure is that WWE needs a few strong surprises to make us enjoy three hours of action on a weekly basis. Even the most ardent fan needs a little shake up here and there.

Feel free to suggest your own surprises too. What would you like to see on RAW, this coming week?

Without further ado, here is my list.

#5 The end of The Shield

How will the whole Dean Ambrose situation play out?
Last week on RAW, The Shield took on The Dogs of War in the main event. Following the match, Dean Ambrose walked out on his Shield Brothers, shocking all of the WWE Universe. Expect this to be the primary focus of RAW, on this week's episode, considering the world has been buzzing about it.

Is there even a remote possibility that Ambrose does not show up for the entire show, except at the very end, where he turns on his Shield Brothers, taking them both down? Does he return to throw his name into the hat and announce himself for the Universal/Intercontinental Championship picture? I certainly do think so, considering that TV viewership has not been strong with them being the primary focus.

Maybe having Ambrose feud with Reigns is the way to go about things in the upcoming months. How many times can we see Reigns vs. an absent Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman anyway, right?

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
