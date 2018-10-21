×
5 Surprises That Could Happen On The RAW Before Evolution

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.22K   //    21 Oct 2018, 21:30 IST

Very interesting twists could transpire on the following RAW episode

For the first time in quite some time, SmackDown Live beat RAW in the ratings, following its 1000th episode. Granted, RAW faced some stiff competition and it wasn't your usual episode of SmackDown Live, but I'm sure alarm bells are going off. And what's the best way to counter those alarm bells? Spice up the episode with a twist or two!

And why stick to two, when you can do 5, right? In this article, I shall suggest 5 twists for the forthcoming episode of the red brand. Please share your thoughts and views in the comments.

Of course, feel free to suggest some twists of your own in the comments section. I would love to hear how you would book the go-home show of Evolution.

This is how I would try and make this show absolutely unforgettable for WWE fans worldwide!

#5 Bobby Roode finally turns on Chad Gable

Roode needs to turn heel and step out of the mid card

Bobby Roode has been stuck in mid-card purgatory for so long that it's almost impossible to remember that he was once the NXT Champion. Roode is a fantastic heel whose talents are being wasted as a babyface, stuck in a program against The Ascension, that is going nowhere. However, WWE has been dropping hints about a turn for some time.

And this is a great sign because we all know that Roode is at his best as a bad guy. He can take the audience on an emotional roller coaster and works fantastically against underdogs. There's no better underdog on RAW right now than Chad Gable, I think.

Therefore, I would like for Roode to finally snap and destroy Gable. It would be in the best interests of both superstars involved.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
