5 surprises that could take place in WWE in December

We could be in for a great month this December

I think November is a month best forgotten for WWE, all said and done. There were some good moments, but ever since Survivor Series and RAW's clean sweep over SmackDown Live, with no payoff...things haven't been the best, quite honestly. This was followed by what some have dubbed one of the weaker RAW episodes in history. That said, December is a clean slate and the fortunes could reverse once again.

In this article, I shall list 5 ways that WWE can bounce back in a strong manner in the final month of the year. This will include both RAW and SmackDown Live, because even though the blue brand has been putting on some great shows, its viewership has been quite poor. Here are some twists that WWE could potentially pull off this December.

Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts. Were you a fan of the shows WWE put on, this month?

What would you guys like to see, in December?

#5 Rey Mysterio becomes the next United States Champion

It may be time for Nakamura to drop the title at long last

Everyone has been rooting for Shinsuke Nakamura and were elated when he became the United States Champion. Unfortunately, WWE has done next to nothing with him since he became the US Champion. The once prestigious title now feels like an afterthought.

All of this could change if Rey Mysterio were to win the title come December. And then both Mysterio and Randy Orton could elevate the Championship, with the intense feud that they've been having recently. Throw in Nakamura and Rusev into the mix and you've got a great program until the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE just cannot write for Nakamura. It is indeed, sad but true.

