5 surprises that could take place on RAW before TLC

Could a title switch take place even before TLC 2018?

TLC is not the most exciting pay-per-view of the year. On paper at least. The Universal Champion is nowhere to be seen and in the absence of top superstars like Reigns, Cena and Strowman, the show has suffered. RAW from this past week scored dismal ratings, and things need to change drastically.

Thankfully, unlike other unscripted sports, WWE has a chance to book a few surprises and revive interest in the product again. I shall mention 5 of them in this article. Be sure to leave your thoughts and let me know if any of them could take place.

Do you think some of the surprises that I've suggested on this show are a little premature or too much? Be sure to let me know that as well.

Here are 5 surprises that could significantly alter the landscape of WWE, that could take place on RAW.

#5 The women's tag team titles are announced

Sasha and Bayley could be top contenders along with the Riott Squad

Sasha and Bayley are part of a Tag Team while they have no titles to vie for, making their act seem pointless and silly. The RAW Tag Team Championships were teased recently. What if Stephanie McMahon makes an appearance to make the titles official, perhaps for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view?

There are already so many acts in the roster that could potentially compete for the title. There are Sasha and Bayley and The Riott Squad, as well as Naomi and Tamina, and Natalya and Ronda Rousey. Perhaps even Ronda Rousey and Natalya could vie for these titles.

At the end of the day, Sasha and Bayley are two extremely gifted women who have stagnated at the bottom of the roster. They could have a great run with the Women's Tag Team Championships.

