Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Surprises That WWE Could Book in August

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
14.35K   //    05 Aug 2018, 18:35 IST

Much could go down all across the month of August!
Much could go down all across the month of August!

August is a critical month for WWE, truth be told. SummerSlam, the second biggest pay-per-view of the year, will take place midway through the month. The lead-up to SummerSlam and the fallout from the event often has many fans tuning in to watch the proceedings. In my opinion, WWE needs a surprise or two to retain this audience.

After all, the ratings for RAW did plummet not very long ago. The ratings for SmackDown Live haven't been the best either. WWE still commands a steady viewership and a pleasant surprise or two may be just what the doctor ordered.

Which of these surprises do you think will take place? Are there any surprises of your own that you want to see this month?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Leave a comment and let me know!

#5 Kevin Owens becomes Universal Champion again

A lot of fans may be more enticed in the product, if this were to happen
A lot of fans may be more enticed in the
product,
if this were to happen

I think we can all agree that Kevin Owens was perhaps the best Universal Champion in the belt's history. Finn Balor's run was too short to consider worthy, Goldberg's run was very hit and miss, and even Brock Lesnar's part-time schedule did the championship no favours. When Kevin Owens held the Championship, him and Chris Jericho made RAW a very entertaining and must-watch show.

Kevin Owens just needs to get Braun Strowman disqualified during SummerSlam, to become Mr. Money in the Bank. And if Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were to lay each other out during the course of their match, Owens can cash in and claim the prize again. This would make him the first ever two time Universal Champion.

A brand new Authority could be formed with Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Stephanie McMahon leading the charge. It could usher in an interesting new time for WWE, soon enough.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 The Shield Undisputed Era Drew McIntyre Kevin Owens
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 Ways WWE Could Legitimately Surprise Us At SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons to believe that Bobby Lashley could be added to...
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who could return to WWE at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge changes in WWE SummerSlam 2018 match...
RELATED STORY
3 of Roman Reigns' past SummerSlam matches and their grades
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Major changes in the Seth Rollins vs...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE female Superstars' gimmicks that were cancelled
RELATED STORY
5 possible outcomes for Ziggler vs Rollins at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Seth Rollins may have a surprise in store at...
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19 rumors you need to know 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us