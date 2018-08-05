5 Surprises That WWE Could Book in August

Much could go down all across the month of August!

August is a critical month for WWE, truth be told. SummerSlam, the second biggest pay-per-view of the year, will take place midway through the month. The lead-up to SummerSlam and the fallout from the event often has many fans tuning in to watch the proceedings. In my opinion, WWE needs a surprise or two to retain this audience.

After all, the ratings for RAW did plummet not very long ago. The ratings for SmackDown Live haven't been the best either. WWE still commands a steady viewership and a pleasant surprise or two may be just what the doctor ordered.

Which of these surprises do you think will take place? Are there any surprises of your own that you want to see this month?

#5 Kevin Owens becomes Universal Champion again

A lot of fans may be more enticed in the product, if this were to happen

I think we can all agree that Kevin Owens was perhaps the best Universal Champion in the belt's history. Finn Balor's run was too short to consider worthy, Goldberg's run was very hit and miss, and even Brock Lesnar's part-time schedule did the championship no favours. When Kevin Owens held the Championship, him and Chris Jericho made RAW a very entertaining and must-watch show.

Kevin Owens just needs to get Braun Strowman disqualified during SummerSlam, to become Mr. Money in the Bank. And if Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were to lay each other out during the course of their match, Owens can cash in and claim the prize again. This would make him the first ever two time Universal Champion.

A brand new Authority could be formed with Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Stephanie McMahon leading the charge. It could usher in an interesting new time for WWE, soon enough.

