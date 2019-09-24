5 Surprises to expect on WWE SmackDown- Lesnar destroys current stars, Fiend shows up?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.12K // 24 Sep 2019, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Things may really pick up before SmackDown moves to FOX

In only a few weeks, RAW will be replaced by SmackDown Live as the primary brand in the entire WWE catalog, in my opinion. Everyone's buzzing about SmackDown on FOX and even the Season Premiere of RAW does not have as much hype associated with it.

But how does WWE convince the viewers that a brand they've neglected for so very long will be the main featured show in their product offering then? The simplest way to do so would be to book multiple surprises that fans can potentially enjoy.

Let me know which of these surprises you'd like to see on the show this week! I'd love to hear your take, ladies, and gentlemen.

That said, here are 5 surprises that we could potentially see transpire, on this week's episode of SmackDown.

#5 Brock Lesnar destroys Big E and Xavier Woods

We know that Brock Lesnar is not going to be wrestling a match until SmackDown debuts on FOX on October 4th this year. So how then does Lesnar build excitement and anticipation about his much-hyped match against Kofi Kingston for the debut of SmackDown on FOX, you ask? Simple, he shows up on this week's show and he takes apart the backup in the form of Big E and Xavier Woods, leaving Kofi Kingston defenseless.

Thus far, Kofi Kingston has been looking to get into competitive spirit, not willing to back down from a fight against The Beast Incarnate. But if Brock Lesnar destroys his two partners, it would make for a very interesting storyline of a different kind, where Kofi Kingston is out baying for blood against The Beast Incarnate. It would certainly make for very interesting television this week and also on the debut of SmackDown on FOX, where we see a more serious Kofi Kingston.

1 / 5 NEXT