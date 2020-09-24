2020 has been a year filled with huge surprises for WWE. Fans witnessed the first-ever WrestleMania to take place in the empty Performance Center, the shock return of Roman Reigns as a Paul Heyman guy, and the Royal Rumble return of Hall of Famer, Edge.

Several stars shocked the industry when they moved from WWE to different promotions following the cutbacks in April this year. More Superstars have also moved to another brand within WWE as Mandy Rose suddenly moved to RAW and AJ Styles to SmackDown.

There have also been many unexpected title wins and losses in 2020, as well. Going into Super Showdown, no one seemed to expected Goldberg to win the WWE Universal Championship from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

There are still some huge surprises yet to come, and here are five that should wait until WWE can host events in front of a live crowd.

#5. The reveal of the real leader of RETRIBUTION in WWE

RETRIBUTION has been creating havoc on RAW

RETRIBUTION has made its mark on WWE programming in recent weeks. The faction recently revealed that they have signed contracts on this week's episode of RAW. Three of the five main members of the group also unveiled themselves as T-Bar, Slapjack, and Mace.

WWE fans now know the somewhat unusual names of the male members of RETRIBUTION, who have also started competing in matches on the flagship show. Their first in-ring competition was a tag match against The Hurt Business.

Since RETRIBUTION made their WWE debut this summer in the Performance Center, rumors have swirled that they have secretly been led by an anonymous figure who hasn't been seen on screen yet. On RAW, Mace seems to be stepping up to the plate as the member in charge, but could there be someone else pulling the strings behind the scenes? Could it be a WWE main roster star? Only time will tell.