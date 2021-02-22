5 Surprises for WWE RAW: Possible twist in Miz's WWE Championship reign, Newly-crowned Champion to turn heel? (February 22nd, 2021)

The WWE RAW post-Elimination Chamber is going to be an interesting one. We instantly begin the build to Fastlane on RAW, and we're taking one step closer to WrestleMania 37.

While Elimination Chamber wasn't considered the most eventful PPV (likely because of its relatively short run-time), it ended with a big twist. Let's start with the aftermath of that on RAW this week:

#5. The Miz is now on top of WWE RAW, but for how long?

The Miz is now a 2-time WWE Champion

The Miz will be heading into RAW as the WWE Champion for the first time in ten years. It's surreal to think that The Miz, in 2021, with little to no momentum, is the World Champion again.

THE MOST MUST-SEE CHAMPION IN WWE HISTORY.@mikethemiz has shocked the world and CASHED IN to become #WWEChampion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zjmp4EvlO0 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

Many argued that The Miz should have been the WWE Champion in 2016 while he was having the hottest runs of his career on SmackDown (Live).

As you know, Drew McIntyre won the WWE RAW Elimination Chamber match, getting through the likes of Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, and AJ Styles to retain the title.

However, Bobby Lashley, who had just lost the United States Championship to Riddle (after not getting pinned), was furious. MVP said that they would make it right, and he was seen backstage talking to The Miz.

As it turns out, it was all a ploy, and Bobby Lashley attacked Drew McIntyre post-main event, allowing The Miz to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Just because The Miz won the WWE Championship, it doesn't mean that he will hold it until WrestleMania 37. If anything, he could be set up for an incredibly short title reign.

We can only presume that the terms of Lashley's attack on Drew McIntyre were to set up a WWE title shot for the former US Champion. In what would be the biggest surprise on WWE RAW in a very long time, Bobby Lashley could face and beat The Miz to become the new Champion.

Where it leaves Drew McIntyre, we're not sure. While we were certain that the Scotsman would be the Champion on WWE RAW leading up to WrestleMania 37, that may not be the case anymore.

Does it lead to a Brock Lesnar return? Or is Drew McIntyre inevitably going to become a three-time WWE Champion?