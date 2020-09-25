5 surprising facts about WWE Superstar Carmella

Over the past few weeks on SmackDown, video clips have been shown of a mystery woman, with many fans speculating that the person in the vignettes is, in fact, Carmella. Whoever is appearing in the clips appears to be a glamourous character, keeping in line with the persona of The Staten Island Princess and her preferences for the finer things in life.

Carmella hasn't been seen on WWE television since May after she was unsuccessful in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. On social media, she has been hinting towards a return, showing videos of her gym workouts, and has also been uploading throwback photos of her time as SmackDown Women's Champion to her Instagram account.

Throughout her WWE career, Carmella has been a part of some huge moments, including being the first women's Money in the Bank winner, and she also won the women's battle royal at WrestleMania 35. Leading up to her break from WWE, Carmella hadn't been involved in many big storylines for some time.

Bringing her back with a refreshed character may be just what she needs to get back to the top of the SmackDown women's division.

#5 Carmella's childhood idol was Miss Elizabeth

Carmella has said that Miss Elizabeth inspired her career

WWE Superstars often discuss the wrestlers that inspired them to join the business as adults. Some in-ring performers even pay homage to their favourites, using their iconic moves or paying tribute to their popular ring attires.

Carmella is no expectation to that rule, and she has claimed that her childhood wrestling inspiration was none other than Miss Elizabeth. Miss Elizabeth was better known as a manager in her heyday rather than a wrestler like Carmella, but a lot of performers in the WWE women's division have talked about her impact on the profession, especially as a woman.

A few years ago, Carmella revealed her childhood adoration of Miss Elizabeth, claiming that she would dress up as her hero and ask her father to carry her on his shoulder in the same way Miss Elizabeth was. Like Miss Elizabeth, Carmella brings a touch of modern glamour to the WWE ring, and its clear to spot the influence the star had on The Staten Island Princess.