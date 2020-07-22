The current generation of WWE wrestlers grew up watching the stars in the business before them. When the likes of Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, and Sasha Banks were growing up, they would tune in to WrestleMania to watch their favorite Superstars.

It was these stars that inspired many of the current crop of stars to lace up a pair of wrestling boots for the first time. It appears that the last generation of WWE talent inspired some future stars, with many of them going on to pay tribute to their childhood idols at some point in their career.

Here are some of the current crop of WWE stars who have revealed who they looked up to in the wrestling business when they were growing up.

#5. Carmella and Miss Elizabeth

Miss Elizabeth was an icon in her day, she was by Randy Savage's side throughout some of the biggest moments in wrestling history and even married him on TV (even though the couple were already married).

Like many women in WWE at present, Miss Elizabeth was a trailblazer in her own time and so it comes as no surprise that she is the woman that Carmella looked up to as a child.

The Princess of Staten Island is a second-generation WWE Superstar, her father Paul Van Dale wrestled for WWE in the '90s, which is why the former SmackDown Women's Champion was a fan of the business when she was younger.

Carmella was part of a Q&A with WWE.com back in 2015, where she revealed that she idolized Miss Elizabeth growing up.

“When I was a little girl, I loved Miss Elizabeth. I would dress up in my old dance costumes and my dad would carry me around on his shoulder. I thought I was a true Diva. Sometimes the craziest dreams actually turn into reality and I truly feel blessed for this opportunity.”