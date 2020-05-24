5 Surprising moments from AEW Double or Nothing 2020

The Elite stood tall after a memorable main event at AEW Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing was the first AEW pay-per-view in the unforeseen circumstances that the world finds itself in. This was certainly a bittersweet moment for me as I would have been at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas tonight originally. Pandemics certainly are a spoilsport.

AEW put on a strong pay-per-view on Saturday night. They really did their best to put on an excellent wrestling show during these trying times. I do really believe using the wrestlers as a crowd does help the feel of the show.

The other thing that really helped the show was the quality of matches put up which was quite strong and the show was full of fun surprises. AEW booked a surprising debut, new champions, a brutal world title match, and a crazy Stadium Stampede.

While I try to figure out why Darby Allin puts himself through so much pain, I present my list of the five most surprising moments of AEW Double or Nothing:

#5 Brian Cage makes AEW debut

Brian Cage made an instant impact

The Casino Ladder Match was a real chaotic mess. I certainly don’t mean that in a bad way. The unique format of waiting for all nine competitors to enter the ladder match and multiple interferences by others who were not in the match was an interesting choice. This certainly made the match longer and hard to follow at times. Also, does Darby Allin need to take so many risks?

Brian Cage entering the match as the mystery opponent was a real surprise. He has been a free agent for a while now and is a unique mix of power with athleticism. Once we saw him in the match, it wasn't surprising that he won the Poker Chip and a future title shot. With Tazz by his side, he comes across as a legitimate threat who should be fun to watch.