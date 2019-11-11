5 surprising moments from AEW Full Gear

Jon Moxley enjoys this style of match way too much.

Why MJF why? AEW Full Gear was the third pay-per-view event of All Elite Wrestling. It was the first pay-per-view show since the weekly television show, AEW Dynamite, began. Would Full Gear be worth the hype and cost? You could make the case it was the best AEW pay-per-view so far.

Full Gear was full of many nice surprises. We had a shocking ending to the AEW Championship match, some exciting tag team matches, a well-deserved heel turn and a hardcore match for the ages. All Elite Wrestling has set itself up nicely for 2020.

With the thoughts of worrying about the health of the Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega in my mind, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of AEW Full Gear:

#5 The executive vice presidents all lose

It was a really good night for the Inner Circle

Professional wrestling has had a long history of active wrestlers being in control of creative decisions in the company. This leads to all sorts of problems when they push themselves and their friends at the expense of the company’s long term growth. At AEW Full Gear, this didn’t seem to be the case. The four Executive Vice Presidents - Cody, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega, all lost their matches clean at AEW Full Gear.

The Young Bucks had one of their best technical matches of the AEW career. A lot of people accuse them of not properly selling in their matches. That was not the case at Full Gear, where they sold their injuries against Proud and Powerful. It was a hard-hitting and exciting match that mainly stayed in the ring. It puts over the new team in a big way.

Cody added the stipulation to his match that he wouldn’t get another AEW World Title shot if he lost. Thanks to MJF, he did lose his match. It would seem one of the most popular faces in the company is out of the main event picture.

Finally, we have Kenny Omega. He is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world. While his matches have been excellent, it is strange to see him on the losing end of virtually every major match. It seems The Elite is supporting the notion that they are not bigger then the company they run.

