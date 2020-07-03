5 Surprising Moments From AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Night One

The first night of AEW Fyter Fest 2020 delivered several surprises.

The AEW roster produced some great action at Fyter Fest Night One.

Hikaru Shida and Penelope Ford had a fantastic match at AEW Fyter Fest Night One.

This year's AEW Fyter Fest was always going to seem very different from its 2019 predecessor. Last year’s show was its own standalone event, whereas the 2020 edition is being held during the regular AEW Dynamite time slot and is being spread over two weeks. Could AEW replicate the big event feel under these unique circumstances? Well, they certainly made a strong start with the first half of Fyter Fest.

AEW did a good job of making the night seem special from the outset with their production of the show. It, of course, helped that all five matches delivered in the ring. On top of that, though, we also saw plenty of storyline development and a few nice touches elsewhere. So far, Fyter Fest 2020 has been a success for AEW. And the best part is we still have another week to go!

While I try to figure out why Trent had his mother drive him to the show, here is are five of the most surprising moments from AEW Fyter Fest Night One.

#5 A great night for the good guys

It is Fyter Fest! It is the feel good show of the year!

It might be the fact I am just used to a traditional pattern in professional wrestling, but it felt good to see the babyfaces of a promotion actually have a successful night. More often than not, several heels will emerge victorious on a card in order to set the table for future matches. This wasn’t the case at night one of Fyter Fest, however.

The good guys won all five matches. MJF had a bad night in tag team action, whilst Santana and Ortiz were bested by Private Party. In addition, all three heel challengers for AEW titles lost their matches - meaning that each of the major titles in AEW are still held by babyfaces.

Does this mean that the heels in AEW will fare better on night two of Fyter Fest? We will have to wait and see what next week holds.

