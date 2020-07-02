AEW Fyter Fest 2020: Best and worst - Major shot at WWE, Big mistake in Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

Taz took a major shot at WWE at AEW Fyter Fest during a fantastic promo segment.

AEW Fyter Fest had both its share of ups and downs through the night.

Fyter Fest was a little underwhelming, to be quite honest

Honestly, I was a little underwhelmed with AEW Fyter Fest 2020, and to be honest, I found myself wondering on more than one occasion if WWE NXT was doing a better job with the Great American Bash event. In any case, my colleague Lennard Surrao, who does a splendid job with news coverage for Sportskeeda kept switching between AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash and kept me informed about the Wednesday Night Wars between WWE NXT and AEW.

If you feel differently about AEW Fyter Fest or indeed the NXT reboot of the Great American Bash, I welcome you to chime in and share your thoughts in the comments. Do not be afraid to speak out even if your opinion is contrary to mine, because we all perceive pro wrestling differently and that's what makes it special.

So, let me begin with my 'best and worst' of AEW Fyter Fest 2020, and I welcome you to share your thoughts as well, in the comments section below.

#1 Best: Taz delivers a masterclass in cutting promos at AEW Fyter Fest 2020, takes a shot at WWE

I genuinely think that the best thing about AEW is how realistic the presentation is when it needs to be, as compared to WWE and this was felt at Fyter Fest. Taz would show up and bring up the current ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, assuring the audience at home wondering about Jon Moxley's status that he had tested negative not once, but twice!

Taz with the we don’t run a sloppy shop line pic.twitter.com/djlQ4Kl8iC — Rock n Wrestling Podcast (@nicksrnwpodcast) July 2, 2020

And then he would take a shot at WWE's testing and say that AEW does not run a sloppy shop. The delivery was incredible all throughout the promo and I can't wait for Fight For The Fallen now, which follows AEW Fyter Fest and will feature Moxley vs. Cage.

