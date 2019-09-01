5 Surprising moments from NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

Walter won a title match for the ages

Thank you Tyler Bate.

NXT UK can easily be a forgotten brand in the WWE. But the quality of all the title divisions is always strong, the storylines are long term and well thought out and the crowds are always electric. The massive Cardiff crowd was fantastic on Saturday night. They were into the exciting show all night long.

The second NXT UK TakeOver show was an excellent one from top to bottom. You had a wonderful match from a WWE Superstar, a unique Last Man Standing Match, two surprising title changes and a main event for the ages.

With all of this in my mind after I worry about the state of Tyler Bate’s poor chest, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

#5 Joe Coffey wins the Last Man Standing Match

That is one way to use the ring rope

Dave Mastiff lost. That is a truly real shock in itself. He has been portrayed as a monster face for over a year and to see him lose in a Last Man Standing Match is a true surprise from Saturday night.

The match itself was a unique brawl. The spot that broke the top rope was surprising and lead to a majority of the match occurring outside the ring instead. The dueling chairs spot was particularly entertaining. But the ending with Coffey kicking away the box Mastiff was using to stand up was quite unique.

Joe Coffey really needed a big win to get his momentum back but to see it come at the expense of Mastiff was an interesting choice. You have to wonder when Dave Mastiff goes from here.

