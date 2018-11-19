×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 surprising moments from Survivor Series 2018

Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
464   //    19 Nov 2018, 14:36 IST

Charlotte is not a real fan of Ronda right now.
Charlotte is not a real fan of Ronda right now.

Poor Smackdown.

“WWE Survivor Series 2018” was a pretty confusing show to me. I mean on one hand the match quality was actually pretty solid throughout the long night. But the booking decisions made little logical sense. Why have Smackdown look so bad?

Again the match quality wasn’t bad. I do think it was one of the better Nakamura matches on the main roster against Seth Rollins. We had one of the better moments of the year with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Flair’s heel turn is one that will be talked about for a long time. We even had one of the biggest surprises of them all: Brock Lesnar actually seemed to care in a pro wrestling match.

As I am still figuring out why Vince hates the Blue Brand so much , I will try to distract myself and present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Survivor Series 2018:

#5 A lot of superstars were missing

I really missed
I really missed "The Man" on Sunday night. I am sure the Los Angeles fans did as well.

The WWE main roster sure loves to have a lot of interference in its pay-per-view matches. However it would have made actual logical sense for Dean Ambrose, Becky Lynch or AJ Styles to appear based on their storylines in recent weeks.

So did they cost their recent rivals the most important matches at Survivor Series? Nope. They couldn’t even bother to show up. For once it would have make logical sense to get them on the card and they decided not to do it on Sunday. The WWE is strange.

To take some of your best faces and heels and have them all no-show one of your biggest events of the year seems strange. However, a lot of their other decisions were surprising on Sunday night. Why not have a lot of your biggest stars missing as well?



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 Ronda Rousey Charlotte
Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
When not teaching my life consists of watching pro wrestling and Oregon Ducks sports. It isn't that bad. Follow me at @WWEBNRL
Top 3 Moments of WWE Survivor Series since 2000
RELATED STORY
5 booking decisions which could take Survivor Series 2018...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 Survivor Series PPV's
RELATED STORY
Top 5 traditional Survivor Series matches
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 greatest Survivor Series elimination...
RELATED STORY
3 potential match of the year candidates at Survivor...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE should have done differently at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
4 predictions for Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly 
RELATED STORY
5 possible fallouts from Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us