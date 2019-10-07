5 Surprising Moments From WWE Hell in A Cell 2019

It was at this point the "AEW" chants were really starting. Not the best possible look.

How do you have a disqualification in a Hell in a Cell match?

WWE Hell in a Cell was a mostly fun night of professional wrestling. You had an amazing Women’s Hell in a Cell, some surprising title changes and a truly terrible ending to the main event. The WWE seemed to book themselves into a real corner for The Fiend versus Seth Rollins main event and made the poorest choice possible. When you make two decisions in three days that really anger the fan base that could be a long term problem for the company.

As I am still figuring out why the lights were off for the entire main event, I will try to distract myself and present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Clash of Hell in a Cell 2019:

#5 Shorty Gable

It was at this point that King Corbin gave Chad Gable a really terrible new nickname.

Chad Gable is an amazing talent. He is playing the underdog good guy role to perfection. To see the extreme usage of constant short jokes have actually worked to get him over in recent weeks. His King of the Ring final match with Baron Corbin was one of the best television matches of the year so far.

So imagine my surprise to see the WWE double down on the insults at WWE Hell in a Cell. King Corbin gave Chad Gable the nickname “Shorty Gable” before the match begun. After the quick roll-up victory, Gable was announced by his new terrible nickname. It was repeated backstage by Kayla Braxton. It is surprising to think the WWE thinks it needs short jokes to get Gable over in 2019. I hope it doesn’t ruin his character going forward.

