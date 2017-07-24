5 Surprising Moments from WWE Battleground 2017

They were a lot of strange moments in the very bad Battleground show.

Great Khali in a WWE Ring in 2017? What a strange world we live in.

That was a very disappointing night.

A lot of problems became quite clear quickly in the booking of Smackdown’s latest pay-per-view. We had lots of cheap finishes, a handful of 50/50 booking decisions, a surprise return and slow, long-winded matches. It was clearly one of the most overbooked and worst pay-per views of the year. It is quite depressing to see the quality of Smackdown drop so much in such a short time since WrestleMania.

With all of this in my disappointed mind, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Battleground 2017:

#5. Aiden English Wins

Aiden English getting a pay-per-view win 2017. Wow.

I have felt sorry for Aiden English. He has worked hard in the WWE system for over five years and has struggled a long time to have very limited success. After he lost his tag partner earlier this year, he seemed destined to fail. He rarely appears on television and loses all the time. Then came Battleground. He won a pay-per-view match.

English has good chemistry with the vastly underused Tye Dillinger. I fully expected a similar finish to their match as Backlash with both going back to being afterthoughts. Instead, I got a solid match followed by a clean win for English. I hope this surprising result leads to good things for this talented performer.