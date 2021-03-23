5 surprising names who hold a victory over Ric Flair

Ric Flair is arguably the greatest professional wrestler of all time. The Nature Boy is recognized as a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion and has faced off against some of the most iconic and famous names in professional wrestling history. Opponents from Ric Flair's iconic career include "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, Sting, Harley Race, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan, to name but a few.

There's no counting the thousands of matches that The Nature Boy has competed in during his illustrious career. However, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer does not boast a perfect record in the win-loss column of professional wrestling.

In fact, there are certainly some surprising names who have defeated Ric Flair during his illustrious career. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five surprising names that hold a victory over Ric Flair.

#5 Vince Russo def. Ric Flair - Steel Cage match (WCW Monday Nitro June 5, 2000)

Vince Russo feuded with The Nature Boy during his tenure with World Championship Wrestling

When historians name the greatest opponents of Ric Flair's career, Vince Russo will not be at the top of the list.

The former WWE head writer left Vince McMahon's company in 1999 and joined WCW, citing travel and monetary issues as his main reasons for departing WWE. By the end of the year, Vince Russo had become an on-screen authority figure on WCW television, clashing with various major WCW stars.

One of the major storylines that Russo was involved with on WCW television was The New Blood vs The Millionaire's Club and a notable feud with The Flair family.

During his feud with Ric Flair, The Nature Boy would face off against Vince Russo inside of a steel cage on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro in 1999. The match largely saw Flair dominate Russo, utilizing his trademark chops as well as the cage as a weapon to his advantage.

In the latter stages of the match, Vince Russo escaped to the top of the cage via a trap door. This then led to Ric Flair and Vince Russo brawling on the top of the cage structure. Eventually both men climbed back into the ring, leading to Ric Flair locking the Figure Four Leg Lock onto Russo, seemingly with victory in his sights.

After several minutes of Russo not submitting, red liquid suddenly poured from the ceiling, knocking out both Ric Flair and the referee. Vince Russo then covered an unconscious Nature Boy to win the shocking pinfall victory.

