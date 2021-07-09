The founding father of ECW, Paul Heyman, is no stranger to controversy. 'The Mad Scientist' has made a living cutting fine promos and being as dastardly as they come.

The suit-wearing messiah is known for his time as being Brock Lesnar's personal advocate and being the leader and booker of the now defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Heyman is not one to shy away from doing what's right for him and the business. If you get on his right side, you're bound to be treated very well, but on occasion you may be doubled-crossed.

Here are 5 surprising Paul Heyman moments in WWE.

#5 Paul Heyman becoming legal counsel for Roman Reigns

In August 2020, Paul Heyman aligned himself with the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown. This was the first-time in Roman's career that he had become a villain, and with Heyman by his side, his future is limitless.

Reigns is the current reigning and defending Universal Champion on Friday Night Smackdown, with his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso by his side. Heyman undoubtedly knows that Reigns is the future, and of course, acknowledges him.

Who knows what Paul Heyman has planned, but Reigns better be sure to keep a close eye on him, as you'll find out in this article.

#4 Turning on Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2002

Paul Heyman can be sneaky at times to get his own way. Even The Beast Incarnate is not immune to his antics.

In 2002, Brock Lesnar had one of the most incredible rises in WWE history, with his mentor and manager by his side, Paul Heyman. Somewhere along the way, Heyman's head was turned.

Survivor Series at Madison Square Garden was a magical event which saw Shawn Michaels win the World Heavyweight Championship after his career-ending back injury years previous.

But on the SmackDown side of things, things weren't as magical. During the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and The Big Show, Paul Heyman aided The Big Show and cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship. A shocking turn of events.

Of course, Heyman returned to Brock Lesnar's side many years later, managing The Beast Incarnate for more championship reigns and ending the Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania.

