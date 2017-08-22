5 surprising twists that could happen on the SmackDown Live after SummerSlam 2017

We sense that crazy things will go down, during the episode!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 17:36 IST

What surprises lie in store for us, on SmackDown Live?

Get ready for the fourth straight evening of action from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as SmackDown Live's SummerSlam fallout episode comes to our television screens shortly. Much like we saw during Raw, we expect this to be a very eventful show indeed.

The time is opportune to sow the seeds for the coming months, and give us a glimpse of what to expect.

We bring you five crazy twists that could appear during the course of the show, that would turn SmackDown Live on its head. Five developments that could have massive ramifications on the existing plots and story lines. Here are five twists to expect on the next episode of WWE's blue brand.

#5 Carmella cashes in her contract

We have a feeling she'll have better luck than Baron Corbin!

At SummerSlam 2017, we saw Natalya deservedly claim the top prize on SmackDown Live's women's division. She is now the SmackDown Live Women's Champion, and having followed her career over the years, we are indeed quite happy for her.

Somehow, we cannot shake the feeling that she is a transitional champion, and just picked up the coveted title, so that Carmella could cash in. We could see this happen as early as this very episode.

We all expected a big cash-in at SummerSlam, right? WWE swerved us by doing a cash-in on the go-home show of the brand. Why shouldn't the next one happen, on the fallout episode?

Naomi is owed a contractual rematch, and we can certainly see the women take each other to the limit, in this particular clash. Carmella could bide her time, cash in, and become the brand's top woman!