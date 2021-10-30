5 surprising WWE Superstars who lost to Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon, the Chairman of WWE, has handled the company's reins for the last 39 years. While some of his recent booking decisions have faced criticism, it is impossible to ignore his revolutionary actions to modernize the professional wrestling business.

McMahon initially wanted to be a wrestler, but his father told him to stay away from the ring. He handled commentary duties for decades before pioneering the evil boss persona in the industry. Mr. McMahon was reckless and over-the-top. His rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely considered as one of the greatest in WWE history.

Like most members of the McMahon family, Vince McMahon entered the ring on multiple occasions and defeated many of his opponents through various shenanigans and interferences. He even won the WWE Championship at one point.

McMahon's greatest victory was in Backlash 2006 when he defeated Shawn Michaels and "God" in a tag team match, excluded from the list for logical reasons. Here is a list of 5 surprising WWE Superstars who lost to the company's chairman.

#5 Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock

A pioneer of MMA, Ken Shamrock successfully transitioned to the professional wrestling industry. He popularized the Ankle Lock and won multiple championships in the company.

But his legitimate fighting background was not enough to defeat Mr. McMahon. Shamrock was part of The Corporation, but the chaotic storyline saw Shamrock facing Vince McMahon in June 1999.

The match was forgettable. Jeff Jarrett attacked Shamrock before the match while McMahon defeated him with the Ankle Lock in seven seconds.

However, the episode of Monday Night Raw remains memorable for Vince McMahon's declaration of being the mysterious Higher Power.

Edited by Angana Roy