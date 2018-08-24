5 Surprising WWE Rumours You Need To Know

Nicolas Eastwood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 21.89K // 24 Aug 2018, 08:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There are many WWE rumors circulating around, so we have gathered 5 of the most surprising ones...

The WWE is truly an everlasting soap opera for fans of professional wrestling, and the company continues to change with the times -- this includes the storylines, feuds, wrestlers among countless other aspects of the business.

While Vince McMahon and creative tend to have the major aspects of every calendar year "mapped out" when it comes to which Superstars will shine the brightest and headline the key pay-per-views, as many in the business will attest to, absolutely nothing is guaranteed.

Storylines and feuds are subject to change at any given moment, and due to the nature of sports entertainment, wrestler injuries are fairly frequent or common, hence why the WWE always has that "back up plan".

Vince is continuously trying to supply his undying fans with exciting television every Monday and Tuesday, and he's undoubtedly making sure to spice things up when feuds or storylines become rather dry.

As we are sure many of you are well aware, there are tons of WWE rumours currently circulating around, and despite the fact the second biggest pay-per-view of the year (SummerSlam) has concluded, WWE is now focused on the remainder of the year and especially, the "Super Show-Down" hailing from Australia in October.

Some of the rumors featured on the list may end up coming to fruition, where as others may quite simply be wishful thinking -- or the opposite in some cases... Today, we are going to be looking at 5 WWE rumors you need to know right now.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5 Jason Jordan's Career In The Ring May Be Over...

Jason Jordan may have more similarities to his kayfabe father Kurt Angle than we thought...

When you think of WWE Superstars who were burdened with injuries at the worst possible time, Kurt Angle's kayfabe son Jason Jordan unquestionably comes to mind. While Jason did not get off to a great start in WWE as a solo act, Jordan was definitely beginning to pick up some real main event caliber momentum before his unfortunately timed neck injury sent the up and comer to the sidelines.

Although the first reports indicated that Jason would be out of action for a number of months, fairly recently, it became evident through various sources that Jordan's injury is far worse than expected.

In fact, there is actually a saddening possibility that Jason Jordan's in-ring days are over -- the WWE have been scrambling to find work for Jason to do during his extended leave from the ring and for potentially a permanent retirement. As of late, Jason Jordan has been shadowing producers backstage in WWE, and Jordan has actually produced one match thus far -- Peyton Royce vs. Naomi on SmackDown Live a few nights ago...

1 / 5 NEXT