5 surprising WWE Superstars who main evented Survivor Series

WWE's 'Big Four' pay-per-view events are among the most prestigious events in the pro wrestling industry. While the impact of Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, and Summerslam have remained unchanged through the decades, Survivor Series has rarely felt like a big deal in comparison.

However, Survivor Series has had its share of unforgettable moments. The Undertaker debuted and retired at the event, and the event's five vs. five matches have become iconic status.

The matches have often provided intrigue over the composition of teams and the order of eliminations. The event has eventually become a breeding ground for brand rivalry.

As the traditional five vs. five match primarily headlines the annual event, several surprising WWE Superstars have main evented Survivor Series. Here is a list of five such stars.

#5 Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth (Survivor Series 2011)

R-Truth's headlined WWE Capitol Punishment 2011 amid fan backlash. Yet, within months, he managed to headline Survivor Series at Madison Square Garden.

In the main event, John Cena and The Rock faced Awesome-Truth, consisting of R-Truth and The Miz. Incredibly enough, it was The Rock's first WWE match since he went to Hollywood.

John Cena was Miz and Truth's main target throughout the match. Although they attempted to pin him several times, the dream team of Cena and Rock came out on top in the end.

