5 Survivor Series Dream Faction vs. Faction Matches

The Survivor Series is the second longest running annual pay-per-view event put on by the WWE. One of the main elements that have contributed to its popularity and longevity is the tag-team style elimination match pitting one team of 4-5 wrestlers against another. The winner is declared when the entire opposing team has been eliminated.

Over the years WWE fans have seen a variety of teams put together to compete in the elimination event. Some teams have been made up of obvious allies while others have showcased very unlikely partners. Part of the event's appeal is anticipating which wrestlers might get paired together. Discussion and rumors of who might be get paired together for the 2018 Survivor Series are already starting to circulate, with one of the bigger rumors being that the WWE is planning on pitting faction vs faction at this year’s event.

Factions are a group of wrestlers, sometimes referred to as a stable or even a family. “Who would win if this faction met that faction in the ring?” is another popular speculative topic within the wrestling community.

#1 n.W.o. versus DX

Wrestling fans would have lost their minds during the Monday Night Wars if there was a Survivor Series style match between WCW’s n.W.o. and WWE’s D-Generation X. We finally got to see both factions square off at Wrestlemania 31, but that was more of an anecdotal nostalgic moment added to a match, rather than two of the most popular factions in wrestling history going toe to toe, until one team had been completely eliminated by the other.

Both groups played major roles in the battle for Monday Night rating supremacy. Wrestling fans did get to see the n.W.o versus DX at Wrestlemania 31 during the match between Triple H and Sting when both factions shocked everyone and interfered. But this was just a tease with most wrestlers being way past their prime and the confrontation only lasting a couple minutes. A match between the n.W.o. and DX would’ve been much better during the Monday Night Wars.

The Teams:

n.W.o. - Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Scott Steiner (with other n.W.o. members surrounding the ring)

DX - Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg

The winners: DX will be outnumbered and the match would end with an old fashion n.W.o. beat down and DX getting n.W.o. spray painted on their backs. X-Pac will also likely turn on DX, being more loyal to his Kliq friends, Hall and Nash.

