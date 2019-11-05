5 Survivor Series opponents for The Fiend now that Brock Lesnar is facing Rey Mysterio

Riju Dasgupta

Who's next in line for The Fiend after Seth Rollins?

Despite what Finn Balor stated in his NXT promo, The Fiend is not just Bray Wyatt in a mask. The Fiend is the most exciting character from the world of sports entertainment today and everyone is curious to know what's next for him.

We were supposed to learn more about the situation until the whole Saudi Arabia situation happened and Miz TV with The Fiend had to be called off. But this still begs the question- whom will The Fiend take on in one of the biggest shows of the year?

One thing that's for certain is that he will be in action at Survivor Series. You cannot keep the Universal Champion off the card, in one of the Big 4 pay-per-view events, honestly.

Be sure to sound off in the comments and let me (in) know who you want to see take on Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series?

#5 Adam Cole

Adam Cole realizing hes probably going to be in a triple threat match at survivor series vs Brock Lesnar and The fiend #crownjewel2019 pic.twitter.com/DVht0P3eRI — Status™ #WWE2K20 (@WhatsTheStatus) October 31, 2019

Adam Cole Bay Bay! The same man who defeated Daniel Bryan on SmackDown and took Seth Rollins on RAW was, in all likelihood, going to take on both The Fiend and Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2019. Such is obviously not the case with Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio going to war, as we learned on RAW.

But The Fiend could always take on Adam Cole because, having come up from NXT, he obviously wants to do right with the black and gold brand. How do 4 men compare against a Supernatural being who can kick out of multiple Curb Stomps? If this match were to happen, we would see how the Undisputed ERA compares to The Fiend and his powers of darkness and evil.

Adam Cole vs. The Fiend doesn't really sound like an exciting match, however. Which is why we have 4 other options as well.

